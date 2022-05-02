Dozens Detained on May Day in Russia – OVD-Info

Dozens of activists, journalists and anti-war protesters have been detained across Russia as the country celebrated May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day, an independent watchdog said Sunday.

Police apprehended seven people in Moscow and St. Petersburg each, six people in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk and six others the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, according to the independent police-monitoring website OVD-Info.

In St. Petersburg, authorities detained independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper journalists Yelena Lukyanova and Andrei Dushutin for driving Yelena Osipova, a Leningrad blockade survivor and veteran protester, to an anti-war picket.

Lukyanova was charged with violating coronavirus restrictions, a misdemeanor offense. Both were released after more than three hours at the police station, Novaya Gazeta’s European edition said on social media.

Another detained activist in St. Petersburg had staged a performance handcuffing herself to a railing in front of a television set with an image of pro-Kremlin pundit Vladimir Solovyov.