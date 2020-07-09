Police Raids Target Moscow Opposition Activists Planning Constitution Rally

Police in Moscow have raided the homes of several opposition activists and city council members planning protests against Russia’s newly adopted constitution, the opposition MBKh Media news website reported early Thursday.

Authorities detained Andrei Pivovarov, a high-ranking member of exiled oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s Open Russia pro-democracy movement, Interfax reported later in the day.

Pivovarov’s colleague Dmitry Zair-Bek told Interfax that a court database contained information about nine searches related to Open Russia.

Moscow police earlier in the day carried out raids on the homes of municipal lawmaker Yulia Galyamina, Open Russia coordinators Tatyana Usmanova and Olga Gorelik and MBKh Media chief editor Sergei Prostakov. The raids also targeted the coordinator of Open Russia’s legal defense team Alexei Pryanishnikov in the Siberian city of Tomsk, according to MBKh Media.

The activists said that officers did not let their lawyers inside the homes during the raids.