Russia Sentences Siberian to 18 Years for Arson Attack on Army Office

Russia on Friday sentenced a Siberian man to 18 years in prison for planning an arson attack on an army office.

It also sentenced two men in a region near Moscow to 16 years for setting railways on fire allegedly on the orders of Ukraine.

Moscow saw a wave of arson attacks on military enlistment offices after President Vladimir Putin ordered an unpopular mobilization in 2022, as well as mysterious fires on its railway networks

Russia has orchestrated a massive crackdown on dissent, banning criticism of its military offensive in Ukraine.

Interfax reported on Friday that a 45-year-old resident of the mountainous Altai region was sentenced by a military court for trying to torch an army office in the regional capital, Barnaul, in November 2023.

The FSB security service had accused him of contacting a banned "terrorist organization" and preparing Molotov cocktails on the orders of a "curator."

It said he was arrested as he "attempted to commit the terrorist act."