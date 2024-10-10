King of the Netherlands Visits The Moscow Times, TV Rain Newsrooms

His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands on Thursday visited the Amsterdam newsrooms of The Moscow Times and the independent Russian news broadcaster TV Rain.

In a meeting open to the press, the King was joined by The Moscow Times founder Derk Sauer and publisher Alexander Gubsky as well as TV Rain editor-in-chief Tikhon Dzyadko to discuss the state of Russian journalism both in The Netherlands and abroad.

Among the topics addressed were issues of effectively combatting the Kremlin’s multibillion-dollar propaganda machine, which King Willem-Alexander dubbed “a strong weapon” in the hands of the Kremlin.