King of the Netherlands Visits The Moscow Times, TV Rain Newsrooms

His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands on Thursday visited the Amsterdam newsrooms of The Moscow Times and the independent Russian news broadcaster TV Rain.
In a meeting open to the press, the King was joined by The Moscow Times founder Derk Sauer and publisher Alexander Gubsky as well as TV Rain editor-in-chief Tikhon Dzyadko to discuss the state of Russian journalism both in The Netherlands and abroad.
Among the topics addressed were issues of effectively combatting the Kremlin’s multibillion-dollar propaganda machine, which King Willem-Alexander dubbed “a strong weapon” in the hands of the Kremlin.
The group also discussed effective distribution of news inside Russia, the safety of journalists remaining on the ground and those in exile, the media landscape in Russia’s regions and the urgent need to find sustainable funding for newsroom operations amid shrinking avenues for monetization.
Sauer and Gubsky expressed gratitude to the King and members of the Dutch government for aiding the relocation of 80 Russian journalists to The Netherlands following the invasion of Ukraine and for making an invaluable contribution to keeping the school of independent Russian journalism alive.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
