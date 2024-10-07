Putin Halts Visits to Sochi Residence Due to Safety Concerns – Proekt

President Vladimir Putin has stopped visiting his residence in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi due to fears of a fatal drone attack, the independent investigative outlet Proekt reported Monday.

Putin has been spending at least 30 days per year at the Bocharov Ruchey residence since it was renovated for the 2014 Sochi Olympics and likely stayed there throughout the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Proekt.

But this year, the Russian president has spent a record-low number of days at Bocharov Ruchey.

Putin has not visited the residence at all since March and even had to give up the tradition of celebrating the birthday of Alina Kabayeva, his longtime partner and the alleged mother of his two sons, on Russia’s Black Sea coast.