Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Erdogan to Meet With Putin Monday Amid Grain Deal Revival Hopes

By AFP
Putin and Erdogan seen meeting in Sochi in 2022. TASS / kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, the Kremlin said, amid hopes the two countries can restore a deal ensuring safe passage for Ukrainian grain shipments.

In July, Russia pulled out from the UN-backed grain deal that Turkey helped broker, effectively revoking safe navigation for civilian ships sailing through the Black Sea.

"Negotiations will indeed take place in Sochi on Monday," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Moscow's announcement came shortly after Ukraine said two more ships were sailing through a temporary corridor Kyiv had set up to ensure safe navigation.

"Two vessels are sailing through a temporary corridor from Ukraine's Black Sea ports to the Bosphorus [Strait in Turkey]," Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on social media.

Kyiv announced the new maritime corridor in August after Moscow warned ships leaving Ukrainian ports could be considered military targets.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on a visit to Moscow on Thursday that reviving the deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea was "critical" for global food security.

Ankara wants the warring sides to return to the agreement and use it as a basis for broader peace talks.

Moscow says the previous agreement imposed indirect restrictions on its grain and fertilizer exports by limiting Russia's access to global payment systems and insurance.

It has repeatedly said it could return to the deal if its demands are met.

Read more about: Turkey , Putin , Sochi

Read more

turkey vote

Putin Calls Erdogan Re-election 'Clear Evidence' of Support

"Your victory in these elections is the logical result of your dedicated work," Putin said, according to the Kremlin website.
1 Min read
'flagship' project

Putin, Erdogan Unveil Russia-Built Nuclear Plant in Turkey

The Russian president hailed the Akkuyu nuclear power plant as a "flagship project" between the two countries.
2 Min read
call for dialogue

Erdogan Tells Putin Won't Accept Moves on Ukraine's Sovereignty

NATO member Turkey, which has friendly ties to both Russia and Ukraine, has sought to position itself as a mediator in the crisis. 
opinion Leonid Bershidsky

The Putin-Erdogan Deal Poses a Challenge to the West

The Kremlin offers authoritarians a brokerage service based on cynical principles of mutual gain rather than values and allegiances.