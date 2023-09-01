Erdogan to Meet With Putin Monday Amid Grain Deal Revival Hopes

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, the Kremlin said, amid hopes the two countries can restore a deal ensuring safe passage for Ukrainian grain shipments.

In July, Russia pulled out from the UN-backed grain deal that Turkey helped broker, effectively revoking safe navigation for civilian ships sailing through the Black Sea.

"Negotiations will indeed take place in Sochi on Monday," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Moscow's announcement came shortly after Ukraine said two more ships were sailing through a temporary corridor Kyiv had set up to ensure safe navigation.

"Two vessels are sailing through a temporary corridor from Ukraine's Black Sea ports to the Bosphorus [Strait in Turkey]," Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on social media.