Beached Orcas Rescued Off Russian Coast

Russian rescue teams succeeded on Friday in saving a family of orcas who had become beached in shallow water in the Far East of the country.

The cetaceans — two adults and two young — had been stranded since Wednesday on the shore of the Kamchatka peninsula, around 6,500 kilometers (4,000 miles) east of Moscow.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry and volunteers had poured water on the marine mammals — also known as killer whales — to avoid them drying out and tried to move them into deeper water by hand.