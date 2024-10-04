Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Beached Orcas Rescued Off Russian Coast

By AFP
Kamchatka regional emergencies ministry

Russian rescue teams succeeded on Friday in saving a family of orcas who had become beached in shallow water in the Far East of the country.

The cetaceans — two adults and two young — had been stranded since Wednesday on the shore of the Kamchatka peninsula, around 6,500 kilometers (4,000 miles) east of Moscow.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry and volunteers had poured water on the marine mammals — also known as killer whales — to avoid them drying out and tried to move them into deeper water by hand.

"The orcas have gone out to sea," the ministry said on Telegram on Friday, hailing a successful rescue mission.

Specialists had helped shepherd the impressive creatures up an estuary to where the water was deep enough for them to swim, helping them return to the ocean.

The orca — a toothed whale from the dolphin family — is a predator that eats seals and fish, has a global population estimated at 50,000 and is found in almost all of the world's seas.

Read more about: Animals , Kamchatka

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia’s Kamchatka Launches Night Patrols to Combat Roaming Bears

“Our city has never faced bears wandering into town like this,” local authorities said after issuing a “high alert” over increased bear sightings...
1 Min read

Russia Probes Circus Over Monkey, Goats in Nazi Garb

The circus and the local Orthodox Church claimed that the performance hadn't violated Russia's law banning the use of Nazi symbols.

Turkmenistan Leader Immortalizes His Favorite Dogs With Giant Gilded Statue

Berdymukhamedov's love of Alabai dogs has long been part of his cult of personality.

Siberian City on Alert Over Wild Bear

Residents in the Siberian settlement of Khanty-Mansiysk have been warned not to risk their lives by taking photos of a bear sighted within the city limits...