Putin Calls for Changes to Russia’s Nuclear Deterrence Doctrine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called for changes to rules on the use of Russia's nuclear deterrent, a move that could affect Moscow's approach to the current conflict in Ukraine.

In a televised meeting with security officials, Putin detailed proposed changes to the country's nuclear doctrine, adding new criteria for launching a nuclear response.

"We see the modern military and political situation is dynamically changing and we must take this into consideration," Putin said, citing "the emergence of new sources of military threats and risks for Russia and our allies."

Putin outlined a potential update, saying that "it is proposed to consider aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear power, as their joint attack on Russia."

This would seemingly apply to Ukraine, a non-nuclear state that receives military support from the United States and other nuclear-armed countries.