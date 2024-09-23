Russia Jails U.S. Citizen on Kidnapping Charge

Russia on Monday sentenced an American man to six years in prison on charges of trying to take his son, a Russian citizen, out of the country illegally, officials said.
Moscow has jailed several American citizens in recent years in cases ranging from allegations of espionage and attacking police officers to theft and family disputes.
A court in the western exclave of Kaliningrad ruled that the man, who was not identified by name, was guilty of "kidnapping" charges after trying to flee to Poland with his four-year-old son in July 2023.
"Without obtaining the mother's consent [he tried] to take the child out of the country," the court posted on Telegram.
It said the suspect drove with the boy toward the border with Poland before leaving the vehicle and trying to "cross the border through the forest and swamp," where he was detained by border guards.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.