Russia Jails U.S. Citizen on Kidnapping Charge

By AFP
Andrey Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Russia on Monday sentenced an American man to six years in prison on charges of trying to take his son, a Russian citizen, out of the country illegally, officials said.

Moscow has jailed several American citizens in recent years in cases ranging from allegations of espionage and attacking police officers to theft and family disputes.

A court in the western exclave of Kaliningrad ruled that the man, who was not identified by name, was guilty of "kidnapping" charges after trying to flee to Poland with his four-year-old son in July 2023.

"Without obtaining the mother's consent [he tried] to take the child out of the country," the court posted on Telegram.

It said the suspect drove with the boy toward the border with Poland before leaving the vehicle and trying to "cross the border through the forest and swamp," where he was detained by border guards.

