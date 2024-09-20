U.S. Grants Russian Protester Protection From Deportation After Illegal Entry

A U.S. court ruled that a 27-year-old protester from Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan can remain in the United States without the risk of deportation, media reported on Friday.

Zahir Mukhamedyarov fled Russia in March, entering the U.S. illegally from Mexico to avoid arrest following large-scale protests in January over the imprisonment of prominent indigenous rights activist Fayil Alsynov.

The mass protests in the small Bashkir town of Baymak were a rare display of public discontent amid sweeping political repression since Moscow launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

After the demonstrations, authorities arrested more than 85 people. At least two people died under unclear circumstances, and several others were sentenced to prison on charges ranging from participating in mass unrest to using violence against law enforcement officials.