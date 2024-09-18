×
Shots Fired Outside Wildberries Moscow Office Amid Merge Dispute

Shots were fired outside the headquarters of Russian online retailer Wildberries in Moscow on Wednesday, Russian media reported.

The pro-Kremlin Telegram news channel Mash claimed that a group of unidentified men arrived at the Wildberries office and opened fire, allegedly wounding three people. The office was evacuated, and police were dispatched to the scene.

The altercation reportedly began when a group of men, including Vladislav Bakalchuk — the ex-husband of Wildberries founder Tatiana Bakalchuk, Russia’s wealthiest woman — attempted to enter the building. A video published by Mash showed a scuffle outside the office, followed by gunshots and shouting.

According to a Wildberries statement, as quoted by the Kommersant business daily, “Vladislav Bakalchuk and his bodyguards attempted to illegally enter the Wildberries office. Law enforcement agencies have taken the necessary measures, and the situation is now stable.”

The incident follows ongoing tensions surrounding Wildberries after it announced a merger with Russ Group over the summer, forming a new digital trading platform named RWB. Under the merger, Russ Group’s Robert Mirzoyan is slated to become the chief managing director of RWB, with Tatiana Bakalchuk as director general.

The personal fallout between Tatiana and Vladislav Bakalchuk escalated after their divorce in July. Vladislav had publicly sought the help of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, claiming he was facing a hostile takeover of the company.

This is a developing story.

