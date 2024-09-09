Russian Official Wanted by ICC Marries U.S.-Sanctioned Media Mogul – Reports

Russian children’s rights ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova married U.S.-sanctioned media tycoon Konstantin Malofeyev, Russian media reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The couple wed on Sunday at a restaurant in the elite Moscow region village of Deauville, according to the Telegram news channel Baza, which has ties to Russia’s security services. The independent news website Vyorstka confirmed the wedding with three anonymous sources close to the couple.

“The couple welcomed the leak about their marriage since they didn’t want a secret wedding,” one source was quoted as saying by Vyortska, while another noted that a “small circle of people” was asked not to post photos of the newlyweds.

Both Baza and Vyorstka published images and videos of what was said to be the wedding venue and guests.