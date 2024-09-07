Lviv Mourns Mother, Three Daughters Killed in Russian Strike

Four white coffins – one slightly smaller than the others – were laid into a family grave in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday.

Dressed in black, with cuts across his face, Yaroslav Bazylevych looked on as the caskets containing his wife and three daughters were lowered into the pit, then covered with dirt and buried.

Hundreds of people came out onto the streets of the city for the ceremony, which was followed across the nation.

The four women – Yevgenia, 43 and her children, Yaryna, Daryna and Emilia, aged 21, 18 and seven – were killed on Wednesday in a Russian missile strike on the historic Western city.

Seven people in total were killed in the attack, which came amid a surge in Russian strikes on Ukraine as Kyiv pursues its cross-border offensive in Russian territory.

The strike on Lviv came a day after an attack on the central city of Poltava killed 55 and wounded hundreds, one of the most devastating single strikes of the two-and-a-half-year war.

In a country where thousands of civilians have been killed since Russia invaded, the deaths of the women – and the anguish of Yaroslav, left as the sole surviving member of the family – has struck a chord across Ukrainian society.