1 Killed, Dozens Injured in Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Pavlohrad

Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian city of Pavlohrad killed at least one person and injured more than 50 others, including three children, authorities said Friday afternoon.
The attacks led to "several fires in the city," including at a high-rise apartment building, according to regional governor Sergiy Lysak. He said a nine-year-old girl and two boys aged 11 and four were among those injured.
Ukraine's air force said Russia fired five Iskander ballistic missiles at Pavlohrad, located in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, around 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of the front line in the neighboring Donetsk region.
Russia regularly hits Pavlohrad, home to a chemical plant that produces explosives. The city had a population of about 100,000 people before Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Images of Friday's strike shared by Ukraine's Interior Ministry showed a badly damaged apartment building, where rescuers were working to evacuate residents. Black smoke billowed from smashed windows, and in front of the building, tree branches were strewn all over the ground.
Earlier this week, seven people died when Russia struck the city of Lviv in western Ukraine. And on Tuesday, Russian strikes on a military training facility in the central city of Poltava killed 55 people.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.