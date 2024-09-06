1 Killed, Dozens Injured in Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Pavlohrad

Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian city of Pavlohrad killed at least one person and injured more than 50 others, including three children, authorities said Friday afternoon.

The attacks led to "several fires in the city," including at a high-rise apartment building, according to regional governor Sergiy Lysak. He said a nine-year-old girl and two boys aged 11 and four were among those injured.

Ukraine's air force said Russia fired five Iskander ballistic missiles at Pavlohrad, located in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, around 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of the front line in the neighboring Donetsk region.

Russia regularly hits Pavlohrad, home to a chemical plant that produces explosives. The city had a population of about 100,000 people before Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Images of Friday's strike shared by Ukraine's Interior Ministry showed a badly damaged apartment building, where rescuers were working to evacuate residents. Black smoke billowed from smashed windows, and in front of the building, tree branches were strewn all over the ground.

Earlier this week, seven people died when Russia struck the city of Lviv in western Ukraine. And on Tuesday, Russian strikes on a military training facility in the central city of Poltava killed 55 people.