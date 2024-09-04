Serbian Deputy PM Meets With Putin in Russia

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Wednesday, just days after Belgrade signed a multi-billion-dollar fighter jet deal with France.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of an economic forum in Vladivostok, where Putin arrived on Tuesday after a state visit to Mongolia, according to Serbian media reports.

Russian state television showed the Kremlin leader telling Vulin that Moscow had invited Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to attend the BRICS summit in Tatarstan capital of Kazan next month.

Vulin, in his turn, said that Serbia "will never become a NATO member, will never impose sanctions on the Russian Federation, and will never allow any anti-Russian actions to be carried out from its territory."