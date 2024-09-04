Russia Secretly Buying Sensitive Electronics From India – FT

Russia has set up a covert trade route to obtain critical electronics from India for its war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported Thursday, citing leaked government documents and anonymous sources.

The Moscow-based Consortium for Foreign Economic Activity and International Interstate Cooperation in Industry (Ved MMKP) reported to Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry in October 2022 that it could spend 82 billion rupees ($976,650) on components previously bought through Western countries.

These components, including parts for “telecommunication, server and other complex electronic equipment,” have both civilian and military applications, making them subject to Western export controls.

Despite Western sanctions cutting off Russia’s access to essential foreign-produced electronics, the country’s military still relies on these components for missiles, drones and electronic warfare equipment.