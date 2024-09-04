Hungary Dismisses EU ‘Hysteria’ Over Visa Rules for Russians

Hungary on Wednesday dismissed as "political hysteria" fears that its new work and residency permit scheme for Russian and Belarusian nationals heightened the risk of spying in the European Union.

The European Commission and the European Parliament's biggest group raised concerns after Hungary extended a "national card" system to citizens of the two countries amid the war in Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is the only EU leader to have maintained close ties with the Kremlin since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbor Ukraine in 2022.

"There is no legal and security issue whatsoever when it comes to the national card," Hungary's minister for European Union affairs, Janos Boka, told a press conference in Brussels.

"However there is... a clear political hysteria which is created by the majority of the European parliament and certain member states."

Previously only available to Ukrainian and Serbian citizens, Hungary's national card system was extended to eight countries, including Russia and Belarus, in July.