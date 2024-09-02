Russia’s August Advances in Ukraine Biggest Since October 2022

Russia advanced on 477 square kilometers (184 square miles) of Ukrainian territory in August, Moscow's biggest monthly increase since October 2022, according to data supplied by the Institute for the Study of War and analyzed by AFP.

The Ukrainian army, for its part, made rapid gains in early August in Russia after a surprise incursion into the border region of Kursk, gaining more than 1,100 square kilometers in two weeks.

But this new front has been solidifying to between 1,150 and 1,300 square kilometers of advances over the past 15 days, according to the data on claimed and confirmed troop movements.

In August, Russian troops advanced 15 square kilometers per day in Ukraine, mainly in the eastern region of Donetsk.

Most of the gains were toward the logistical hub of Pokrovsk, and as of late Sunday the army had come to within less than seven kilometers (4.4 miles) of the city.