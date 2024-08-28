Russia’s FSB Arrests 6 Suspected of Plotting Terror Attack in Ingushetia

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested six “adherents of an international terrorist organization” in the North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia, state media reported Wednesday, citing law enforcement officials.
According to the FSB, the six arrested men were planning an attack on the police and an Orthodox church. Authorities say all of those who were arrested are Russian citizens.
The arrests were made in the city of Nazran and the village of Kantyshevo, both around 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) north of the city of Vladikavkaz in the neighboring republic of North Ossetia.
The FSB reported discovering a homemade explosive device, along with components for its assembly, firearms, bladed weapons, and materials featuring “terrorist symbols.”
Additionally, law enforcement agents found manuals on urban and forest combat tactics, as well as instructions for assembling explosive and incendiary devices stored on the suspects’ phones.
The FSB said the detainees “gave confessions,” but did not provide further details.
The arrests come around two months after armed militants carried out deadly attacks on a synagogue and an Orthodox church in the republic of Dagestan.
Russia has seen an increase in armed attacks and prison uprisings carried out by individuals affiliated with the Islamic State militant group since the Crocus City Hall mass killing in March.
