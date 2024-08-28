Russia’s FSB Arrests 6 Suspected of Plotting Terror Attack in Ingushetia

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested six “adherents of an international terrorist organization” in the North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia, state media reported Wednesday, citing law enforcement officials.

According to the FSB, the six arrested men were planning an attack on the police and an Orthodox church. Authorities say all of those who were arrested are Russian citizens.

The arrests were made in the city of Nazran and the village of Kantyshevo, both around 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) north of the city of Vladikavkaz in the neighboring republic of North Ossetia.

The FSB reported discovering a homemade explosive device, along with components for its assembly, firearms, bladed weapons, and materials featuring “terrorist symbols.”