In First, Ukrainian Drones Target Russia’s Kirov Region

Ukrainian drones struck an oil depot in Russia’s Kirov region, located some 700 kilometers east of Moscow, regional authorities said Wednesday, marking the first such attack on the region since Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

“Two drones were shot down, and three fell on the grounds of the Zenit plant in the town of Kotelnich, where they caught fire,” Kirov region Governor Alexander Sokolov said, adding that the fire was quickly extinguished.

Sokolov said there was no reported damage or disruption to the facility’s operations.