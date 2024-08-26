Fire Breaks Out at Gazprom-Owned Oil Refinery in Siberia

A fire broke out at an oil refinery owned by Russian energy giant Gazprom in the Omsk region of Western Siberia, the company said Monday.
“The fire at the Omsk refinery is under control,” the Gazpromneft-Omsk Refinery said in a statement on its website.
The company reported that its automated security system had “detected a fire in technological equipment,” but did not specify the cause of the blaze.
Local media reported that residents in various parts of Omsk heard loud explosions shortly before the flames spread across 1,000 square meters (10,764 square feet) of the refinery, possibly suggesting the facility may have come under attack.
Two people were injured in the incident, according to Omsk region Governor Vitaly Khotsenko, who said they were receiving medical care.
Despite the fire, the refinery — which supplies petroleum products to Siberia, the Urals, and Kazakhstan — said it continued to operate normally.
The Omsk facility, the largest in Russia, processes approximately 20 million tons of oil annually.
