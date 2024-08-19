Russia Blacklists Clooney Foundation

Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office on Monday banned a charitable foundation created by U.S. film star George Clooney and his wife Amal.
"The activities of The Clooney Foundation for Justice are deemed undesirable on the territory of our country," it said in a statement.
The organization "conducts extensive work aimed at discrediting Russia, actively supports false patriots and members of banned terrorist and extremist groups," it added.
"Under the guise of humanitarian ideas, these 'warriors for justice'... promote initiatives for the criminal prosecution of the highest Russian authorities," the statement read.
In July, the Clooney Foundation, along with several other non-governmental organizations, filed a case with the UN Human Rights Committee, accusing Russia of violating the human rights of Ukrainians killed in a 2022 missile attack on Vinnytsia.
The "undesirable" status forces organizations to shut down in Russia and means Russians who work for, fund or collaborate with them can also be liable to prosecution.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.