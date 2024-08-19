Russia Blacklists Clooney Foundation

Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office on Monday banned a charitable foundation created by U.S. film star George Clooney and his wife Amal.

"The activities of The Clooney Foundation for Justice are deemed undesirable on the territory of our country," it said in a statement.

The organization "conducts extensive work aimed at discrediting Russia, actively supports false patriots and members of banned terrorist and extremist groups," it added.

"Under the guise of humanitarian ideas, these 'warriors for justice'... promote initiatives for the criminal prosecution of the highest Russian authorities," the statement read.

In July, the Clooney Foundation, along with several other non-governmental organizations, filed a case with the UN Human Rights Committee, accusing Russia of violating the human rights of Ukrainians killed in a 2022 missile attack on Vinnytsia.

The "undesirable" status forces organizations to shut down in Russia and means Russians who work for, fund or collaborate with them can also be liable to prosecution.