×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russian Strike on Ukrainian Supermarket Kills 10, Wounds 35

By AFP
t.me/VadymFilashkin

A Russian strike on a supermarket in eastern Ukraine's partially occupied Donetsk region on Friday killed at least 10 people and injured 35 others, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said.

The supermarket is located in the town of Kostyantynivka, which lies around 13 kilometers (eight miles) from the nearest Russian troop positions and faces almost daily strikes.

"Ten people were killed and 35 others were wounded," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a post on social media that included photos of firefighters working amid the smoldering rubble of the destroyed building.

AFP journalists saw dozens of people fleeing as police officers warned of a potential second strike. Plumes of black smoke rose from the building and police cordoned off nearby streets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed retribution for the attack, which happened in the middle of the day and comes on the fourth day of a major Ukrainian cross-border incursion into Russia's southwestern Kursk region.

"Russia will be held accountable for this terror," he said in a post on social media.

Donetsk region Governor Vadym Filashkin said Russian forces had shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery, calling it "another targeted attack on a crowded place."

The strike comes one day after two civilians were killed in the same town, according to the governor's daily updates.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Donetsk

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Fresh Offensive

In Photos: Ukrainian Residents Shelter as Russia Bombards Toretsk

Russia has escalated its assault on the town of Toretsk in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, forcing residents to take shelter and flee their homes....
1 Min read
circumstances unclear

U.S. Citizen Killed in Moscow-Held Donetsk – Russian Media

Russell Bentley, 64, was known to have fought with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and had been given Russian nationality.
1 Min read
Occupied city

Strike on Market Kills 27 in Russian-Held Donetsk

Both Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of a sharp escalation in attacks on civilian areas in the past two months.
1 Min read
Donetsk

Russia-Installed Court Jails 3 Ukrainian Soldiers

The soldiers sentenced on Thursday all fought in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which was captured by Russian forces last May.
1 Min read