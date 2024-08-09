Russian Strike on Ukrainian Supermarket Kills 10, Wounds 35

A Russian strike on a supermarket in eastern Ukraine's partially occupied Donetsk region on Friday killed at least 10 people and injured 35 others, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said.

The supermarket is located in the town of Kostyantynivka, which lies around 13 kilometers (eight miles) from the nearest Russian troop positions and faces almost daily strikes.

"Ten people were killed and 35 others were wounded," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a post on social media that included photos of firefighters working amid the smoldering rubble of the destroyed building.

AFP journalists saw dozens of people fleeing as police officers warned of a potential second strike. Plumes of black smoke rose from the building and police cordoned off nearby streets.