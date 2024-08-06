Man Blows Himself Up at Home in Moscow

A man was killed by an explosion inside his apartment on the west side of Moscow, police said Tuesday, with state media reporting that he was a retired soldier who had shown suicidal tendencies in the past.

“A woman found her husband lying dead in the apartment of a residential building,” the Russian Interior Ministry’s branch in the Russian capital said, adding that “an unidentified object detonated” and killed the man.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said the blast did not cause any structural damage to the apartment building, but residents were asked to evacuate following the incident.

Law enforcement officials did not mention the man’s name, saying only that he was born in 1962.

Local broadcaster 360.ru, citing an anonymous source, identified the victim by the first name Igor and last initial “A.” According to relatives cited by the state-run TASS news agency, the man was a retired soldier who had shown suicidal tendencies in the past.

Unverified reports by pro-Kremlin media claimed he used a grenade to commit suicide.