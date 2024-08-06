Man Blows Himself Up at Home in Moscow

A man was killed by an explosion inside his apartment on the west side of Moscow, police said Tuesday, with state media reporting that he was a retired soldier who had shown suicidal tendencies in the past.
“A woman found her husband lying dead in the apartment of a residential building,” the Russian Interior Ministry’s branch in the Russian capital said, adding that “an unidentified object detonated” and killed the man.
Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said the blast did not cause any structural damage to the apartment building, but residents were asked to evacuate following the incident.
Law enforcement officials did not mention the man’s name, saying only that he was born in 1962.
Local broadcaster 360.ru, citing an anonymous source, identified the victim by the first name Igor and last initial “A.” According to relatives cited by the state-run TASS news agency, the man was a retired soldier who had shown suicidal tendencies in the past.
Unverified reports by pro-Kremlin media claimed he used a grenade to commit suicide.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.