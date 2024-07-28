Russia Says Journalists Stripped of Olympic Accreditation

Russia's TASS state news agency said Sunday the Paris Olympics organizing committee had stripped four of its journalists of accreditation to cover the Games after they attended initial events.

TASS said that the removal of the reporters' accreditation, essential to cover the Games, was "completely unexpected" after the journalists had entered France, received passes and attended the opening and several events.

"The Paris 2024 Organizing Committee... cited the decision of the authorities of France, but did not mention any concrete grievances and reasons for such a decision," the agency said in a statement.

One of the journalists, Artyom Kuznetsov, was covering his seventh Olympics, TASS said.

Contacted by AFP, the International Olympic Committee and the French Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier, some Russian journalists had accreditation requests denied, prompting Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to tell TASS that "observing the rights of journalists and providing freedom of speech are just empty sounds for [President Emmanuel] Macron and his gang."