Ukraine Tells Winter Olympic Athletes to Shun Russian Rivals

Ukrainian athletes should avoid standing next to their Russian rivals at the 2022 Beijing Olympics next week, Ukraine’s Sports Minister said Monday.

Minister Vadym Gutzeit told the national broadcaster Suspilne that the 45 Ukrainian athletes heading to the Winter Games have been briefed on how to behave in case of “provocations.”

“They should not stand together when athletes from Russia are standing with a flag,” Gutzeit was quoted as saying.

“This is not the first time we’ve met with athletes since the Summer Olympics and discussed it,” he added, referring to a controversy when two Russian and Ukrainian athletes who won the gold and bronze high-jump medals were pictured embracing.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry slammed Ukraine’s recommendations as “an act of totalitarianism.”