Russia Shot Down 26 Ukrainian Drones in Rostov Region – Governor

Russia shot down 26 Ukrainian drones overnight in the southern Rostov region, several hundred kilometers from the front line, the regional governor said Saturday.
"Last night, air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a total of 26 UAVs in Rostov region. There were no casualties as a result of the attack," Governor Vasily Golubev posted on Telegram.
"Emergency services are on their way to the site where the UAV wreckage fell," he said.
Last Saturday an oil depot in the Rostov region caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attack.
Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian territory this year, targeting both energy sites deep inside Russia that it says supply the Russian army, as well as towns and villages just across the border and in Crimea.
Both sides have used drones extensively since the conflict began in February 2022.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.