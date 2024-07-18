×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russian Court Bans Euthanasia of Stray Animals Unless They Threaten Humans

A dog. Moskva News Agency

Russia’s Constitutional Court has banned the euthanasia of stray animals unless they pose a direct threat to humans, state media reported Thursday.

“Killing animals without owners is an extraordinary measure, which is justified only when others cannot ensure an adequate level of protection of a person, their rights and freedoms and public safety,” Russia’s Constitutional Court said in its ruling. 

The court said overcrowded shelters and cost-cutting measures cannot serve as grounds to euthanize animals, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Following a series of fatal attacks on people by stray dogs, President Vladimir Putin signed a law last July that gave regional governments the authority to establish their own rules for handling stray animals — including allowing for their euthanization as a form of population control.

Animal rights activists and volunteers told The Moscow Times that the law would lead to mass euthanization and inhumane killings of stray animals without addressing the root causes of Russia’s stray animal problem.

Around that time, authorities in Far East Russia’s republic of Buryatia announced that stray dogs would be put down if they were not found a new home within a designated timeframe.

Animal rights activists challenged those rules and Buryatia’s Constitutional Court asked Russia’s Constitutional Court to rule on the constitutionality of the regional law.

Read more about: Animals , Constitutional Court

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

long-distance swimmer

Injured Humpback Whale Migrates From Russia to Southern California

The whale, nicknamed Lomot (Russian for “chunk” or “hunk”), didn't let its damaged tail stop it from crossing the Pacific Ocean.
'my dog is my coach'

Muscovites and Their Dogs Race Cross-Country for Charity

Because there's no better fitness partner than your four-legged friend.
animal b and b

Meet the Rescued Animals at Moscow's Wildlife Rehabilitation Shelter

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center gives rescued animals a calm environment where they can get ready to return to the wild.
‘propaganda of violence’

Prominent Russian Muslim Cleric Gets Into Hot Water Over 'Wife-Beating Guidance'

A video in which an Imam appears to instruct believers on the proper ways to beat one’s wife has sparked controversy far beyond Russia’s Muslim community...
4 Min read