Russian Court Bans Euthanasia of Stray Animals Unless They Threaten Humans

Russia’s Constitutional Court has banned the euthanasia of stray animals unless they pose a direct threat to humans, state media reported Thursday.

“Killing animals without owners is an extraordinary measure, which is justified only when others cannot ensure an adequate level of protection of a person, their rights and freedoms and public safety,” Russia’s Constitutional Court said in its ruling.

The court said overcrowded shelters and cost-cutting measures cannot serve as grounds to euthanize animals, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.