Russian Barrage on Ukrainian City Kills 5, Wounds 34

A Russian drone and missile barrage on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro Wednesday killed five people and wounded nearly three dozen more, officials said.

The attack prompted Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to call on its allies to help bolster its air defenses and provide more long-range weapons to thwart Russian strikes.

"As of now, five people have been killed. My condolences to the families and friends. Thirty-four people were wounded, including a child," Zelensky said in a post on social media.

Russian forces have targeted the industrial city and surrounding region persistently since their invasion two years ago.

The regional Governor Serhiy Lysak earlier described the attack as "vicious" and said a 14-year-old girl was among those wounded in the attack.

Amateur footage of the attack published by Ukrainian media showed a huge plume of black smoke rising over the city and drivers speeding from the scene.