Russia Destroys Ukrainian Naval Drones Near Black Sea Port

Russia said Wednesday it had destroyed two Ukrainian naval drones that were advancing on its Black Sea port of Novorossiysk overnight.

Ukrainian naval drones have sunk several Russian ships in the Black Sea, but strikes as far east as Novorossiysk are rare.

"Two unmanned boats traveling in the direction of Novorossiysk were destroyed in the waters of the Black Sea," Russia's Defense Ministry said in a post on Telegram.

The major port city lies on Russia's southeastern coast, 100 kilometers east of the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The route from Ukrainian-held territory to the port is at least 500 kilometers through the Black Sea, around the southern tip of Crimea.