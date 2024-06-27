Russia Says 20 Injured in Train Derailment in Far North

At least 20 people were injured after a passenger train derailed in Russia's Far North on Wednesday, authorities said.

The train was going from the city of Vorkuta, above the Arctic Circle, to the port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea in the south of the country.

It derailed near the small town of Inta in the republic of Komi, which has a harsh climate and is scarcely populated.

Vladimir Uyba, the head of the Komi republic, said there were 215 passengers onboard the train, adding: "20 people were injured, three in a serious condition."