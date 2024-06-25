Russia’s First Transgender Politician Says Detransitioned Due to Threats

Russia’s first openly transgender politician, who last month made the surprise announcement that she had returned to her gender assigned at birth, said in an interview published on Tuesday that she was forced to undergo a detransition following threats she would be sent to a psychiatric hospital.

Yulia Alyoshina, who dropped a bid last year to run for governor in Siberia’s Altai region as a member of the opposition Civic Initiative party, told followers in May that she “realized” she was a man and started going by the name Roman Alyoshin.

“I went through old albums of my ancestors, prayed for them, and it helped the idea set in that I’m a guy,” she wrote on Telegram at the time. “I’m a patriot of my country, that’s why I live in Russia. I apologize to all the Russian people!”

But in an interview with the news outlet Novaya Gazeta Baltiya, Alyoshina said she wrote those Telegram posts after receiving “insider information that the Russian authorities want to lock me up in a psychiatric hospital.”