Russian Strike in Eastern Ukraine Kills 4, Wounds 34

A Russian strike on the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk killed four people and wounded dozens more on Monday, the governor of the Donetsk region said.
"Among the wounded are two children aged 12 and 13. They are in a moderate to serious condition," Donetsk region Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
According to Filashkin, Russian forces fired two Iskander-M missiles at Pokrovsk, which had a pre-war population of around 61,000. Several homes were damaged or destroyed in the strike.
"This is one of the largest recent attacks against civilians," he said, adding that "its overall impact has yet to be established."
Filashkin said separately that a 62-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on the town of Kurakhove, located further south.
"The Russians dropped a guided aerial missile on the town, and an infrastructure facility was damaged," he said, without providing further details.
Moscow claims to have annexed the Donetsk region, along with three other partially-occupied regions of Ukraine, in late 2022.
