Russian Attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv Kills Two - Rescuers

A Russian strike on a residential building in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv killed two people and injured more than 50, rescuers said on Sunday, revising down a previous death toll.

Russia has stepped up attacks in the northeastern Kharkiv region after launching a new offensive there last month, seeking to break a largely static front line as the invasion grinds through its third year.

A five-storey residential building was damaged when guided bombs hit Kharkiv city on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said, with the State Emergency Service announcing the completion of rescue work by Sunday morning.