Russia Says Downed 87 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Moscow said Friday it had downed 87 Ukrainian drones overnight, among which 70 targeted the southern Rostov region where the command center for Russia's military operation against Kyiv is based.

"During the night, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to commit a terrorist attack with drones... was foiled," Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In all, 87 Ukrainian drones were shot down above Russian regions," it said, adding that 70 drones were downed over the Rostov region, six each over the Kursk and Voronezh regions, and two each over Volgograd and the Belgorod regions.

Rostov region Governor Vasily Golubev said no one was injured, but added that the attacks led to power outages in several areas.

In the Voronezh region, which borders Ukraine, a fuel reservoir was slightly damaged by falling debris, authorities said.