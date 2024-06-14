Russia Says Downed 87 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Moscow said Friday it had downed 87 Ukrainian drones overnight, among which 70 targeted the southern Rostov region where the command center for Russia's military operation against Kyiv is based.
"During the night, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to commit a terrorist attack with drones... was foiled," Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"In all, 87 Ukrainian drones were shot down above Russian regions," it said, adding that 70 drones were downed over the Rostov region, six each over the Kursk and Voronezh regions, and two each over Volgograd and the Belgorod regions.
Rostov region Governor Vasily Golubev said no one was injured, but added that the attacks led to power outages in several areas.
In the Voronezh region, which borders Ukraine, a fuel reservoir was slightly damaged by falling debris, authorities said.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.