Russian Prosecutors Seek French NGO Worker's Jailing Pending Trial

Russian prosecutors on Friday requested that a French man accused of collecting information about the military be placed in pre-trial detention pending a court hearing on charges of breaking Russia's "foreign agents" law, his lawyer told AFP.

Laurent Vinatier, a French national who works with the Geneva-based Center for Humanitarian Dialogue, was arrested Thursday in Moscow and faces up to five years in jail.

He has been charged with breaking Russia's "foreign agents" law, but in a statement, investigators accused him of gathering military information that could be used against Russia by foreign states.