Putin Touts BRICS, Rebukes ‘Hegemon’ West in Economic Forum Speech

Countries across the globe are racing to “strengthen their sovereignty” amid Western nations’ efforts to “maintain their elusive role as hegemons,” President Vladimir Putin said in his plenary address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) Friday.

Moscow has sought to broaden its support from countries in Africa, South America and Asia and cast itself as a force fighting against the “neo-imperialist” intentions of the West since its invasion of Ukraine over two years ago sparked punishing Western sanctions.

“We’re observing a real race between countries to strengthen their sovereignty,” Putin said at the opening of his address. “Countries that until recently acted as leaders of global development are trying with all their might, by hook or crook, to maintain their elusive role as hegemons.”

The Kremlin leader sought to highlight BRICS — a bloc of countries comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — as a geopolitical counterweight to Western power and influence.

“Along the BRICS line, we’re working on developing an independent payment system not subject to political pressure, abuse and external sanctions interference,” Putin said. “BRICS has a large potential for attracting new members.”