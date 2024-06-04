Governor of Russia’s Altai Republic Resigns

Oleg Khorokhordin announced Tuesday that he was stepping down as governor of the Siberian republic of Altai, making him the third regional head to resign within a week as the country prepares for regional elections in September.

“I’m resigning from the post of head of the Altai Republic in connection with the transition to a new workplace,” Khorokhordin wrote on Telegram without disclosing his future plans.

Elected to a five-year term in 2019, Khorokhordin was reported to be next in line after the back-to-back resignations of the governors of the Samara region and Khanty-Mansi autonomous district last week.

The republic of Altai and Khanty-Mansi autonomous district are among dozens of Russian regions where gubernatorial elections are scheduled for this coming September. The Samara region, which held an election last year, will hold snap elections following the resignation of its governor.