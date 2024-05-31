EU Sanctions Russian Governor for ‘Arming’ North Korea’s Kim

The European Union on Friday imposed sanctions against Primorye region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako in Russia’s Far East over what it said were arms supplies to North Korea in violation of UN sanctions.

Kozhemyako was seen gifting kamikaze and reconnaissance drones, as well as a bulletproof vest, to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his closely followed visit to Russia in September, his first foreign trip since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Mr. Kozhemyako presented weaponry and uniforms to Kim Jong Un as gifts for him to take back to the DPRK, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions,” the Council of the EU said in a statement, referring to North Korea by its abbreviated name.

“Such material will then be used by the DPRK armed forces and re-engineered, constituting an indirect transfer of technology to the DPRK. [Kozhemyako] is thus assisting in the evasion of UN sanctions,” the Council claimed.