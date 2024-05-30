Kremlin Approves Russian Telecom Operator's Buyout of Nokia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday authorized the state-owned telecoms giant Rostelekom to buy out Finnish mobile operator Nokia's stake in a Russian joint venture.

Under laws introduced in response to Western sanctions, the Kremlin leader must personally approve any deal that involves the exit of a Western company operating in sectors of the economy Moscow considers strategically important.

In a decree published Wednesday, Putin authorized a subsidiary of Rostelecom — which the government controls through various state development corporations and a state-owned bank — to buy out Nokia's 49% stake in a joint venture called "RTC — Network Technologies."

Rostelecom and Nokia launched the venture in 2018 to invest in "advanced technologies" related to areas including 5G and the "internet of things," according to a press release published at the time.