Ukraine Strikes Russian Early-Warning System in Orenburg – Report

Ukraine has carried out an attack on a Russian early-warning radar system in the southern Orenburg region, the news website Ukrainska Pravda reported Monday, citing an anonymous Ukrainian military intelligence source.
“A Ukrainian drone has covered a distance of more than 1,800 kilometers to the enemy’s facility, setting a new record for the range of destruction for kamikaze drones,” the source was quoted as saying.
The drone was said to have struck a Voronezh M radar station near the Orenburg capital of Orsk, located just over 15 kilometers north of Russia’s border with Kazakhstan. The early-warning system can detect targets including ballistic and cruise missiles up to 6,000 kilometers away.
It was not immediately possible to verify the intelligence source’s claim.
Local media in the Orenburg region first reported the drone attack on Sunday, with anonymous Russian law enforcement sources saying that an unidentified “military site” may have been targeted in the incident.
If confirmed, Sunday’s drone strike in Orenburg would mark the longest distance traveled by a Ukrainian drone since Russia launched its full-scale invasion. In early May, a Ukrainian drone attacked a major oil refinery in the neighboring republic of Bashkortostan.
Ukrainska Pravda reported that another Voronezh early-warning radar system was attacked in the southern Krasnodar region on Thursday. The following day, Russia’s former space chief and current senator Dmitry Rogozin accused the United States of “ordering” that strike.
