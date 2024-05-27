Ukraine Strikes Russian Early-Warning System in Orenburg – Report

Ukraine has carried out an attack on a Russian early-warning radar system in the southern Orenburg region, the news website Ukrainska Pravda reported Monday, citing an anonymous Ukrainian military intelligence source.

“A Ukrainian drone has covered a distance of more than 1,800 kilometers to the enemy’s facility, setting a new record for the range of destruction for kamikaze drones,” the source was quoted as saying.

The drone was said to have struck a Voronezh M radar station near the Orenburg capital of Orsk, located just over 15 kilometers north of Russia’s border with Kazakhstan. The early-warning system can detect targets including ballistic and cruise missiles up to 6,000 kilometers away.

It was not immediately possible to verify the intelligence source’s claim.