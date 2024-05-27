Russia to Build Nuclear Reactors in Uzbekistan

Russia will help Uzbekistan build small-scale nuclear reactors as part of an agreement signed during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the Central Asian country, the state-run TASS news agency reported Monday.

Since 2018, Moscow and Tashkent have been in talks on building the first-ever nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, which is the world’s fifth top supplier of uranium.

With an estimated price tag of around $13 billion, the project is expected to be financed mostly through a Russian loan.

“Today we’ll sign an important agreement on the implementation of projects for the construction of small modular reactors in Uzbekistan,” Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during talks with Putin.