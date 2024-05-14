Russian Strikes Wound 20 in Ukraine’s Kharkiv City

Russian strikes on the center of Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv injured 20 people on Tuesday, officials said.

The city, located in Ukraine's northeast just 30 kilometers from Russia's border, has faced intensifying aerial attacks in recent months.

Moscow also launched a major assault on the wider Kharkiv region last week, capturing several border villages and triggering Ukraine to evacuate thousands from the area.

"This pressure is aimed at pushing people to leave, to worry them, this is the tactic of the Russian Federation," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov told AFP at the scene of one of the strikes on the city.