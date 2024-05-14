Russian Freight Train Derails Due to Suspected 'Sabotage'

Russia's state-owned rail company said Tuesday that a freight train derailed overnight near the southern city of Volgograd due to suspected sabotage.
"Due to the intervention of unauthorized persons, wagons from a freight train derailed [in the town of]... Kotluban," the local branch of Russian Railways said.
Kotluban is around 300 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.
There were no casualties in the incident, which happened just before midnight on Monday, the rail operator said, adding that train services resumed a few hours later.
Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said a fuel storage tank and a wagon caught fire but the blaze was quickly extinguished.
The incident is the latest in a spate of suspicious fires and derailments on Russia's rail network.
Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the derailment, but Russian authorities have blamed similar incidents on Ukraine and its supporters.
