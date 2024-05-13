Russian Officials Voice Bewilderment After Defense Minister's Surprise Ouster

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s dismissal has come as a shock to many in Russia’s political and military leadership, current and former officials as well as sources close to the Kremlin and the Defense Ministry have told The Moscow Times.

All of these sources spoke on condition of anonymity in order to speak freely about a sensitive and politically charged subject.

Most of the current and former officials who spoke to The Moscow Times described feelings of surprise and bewilderment upon learning that Shoigu, President Vladimir Putin’s loyal defense minister since 2012, had been dismissed.

Some also voiced concerns that the reshuffle could jeopardize Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at a time when the military is regaining momentum on the battlefield.

The Kremlin had decided to remove Shoigu as early as last summer following Wagner mercenary group mutiny against Russia’s military leadership, a source close to the Kremlin said.

"The military simply doesn't like Shoigu," the source said.

Although the Wagner mutiny signaled the beginning of the end for Shoigu, most of The Moscow Times' sources said his replacement with Andrei Belousov — a former deputy prime minister and economist with no military experience — came as “a great surprise verging on shock.”

“Caligula appointed his horse as a senator. In our case, we could have Putin's Labrador appointed as defense minister!” said a current government official, referring to one of Putin’s dogs, a Labrador named Koni.

"This appointment does not make logical sense. I've already seen 20 versions explaining why Belousov is a good defense minister. But it’s all complete nonsense," the government official said.

"Andrei Removich is fully a theorist. He had little to do with the actual economy. And as for the mobilization economy‚ where they are now trying to explain that he has to set up something new … it's complete bulls***," the source said.