At Least 20 Injured in Missile Attack Against Russia's Belgorod

Updated with injury count.

An apartment building has collapsed in the Russian border city of Belgorod after a Ukrainian strike, leaving at least 20 people injured, Russian authorities said Sunday.

Russia's Defense Ministry said a Ukrainian Tochka-U missile hit a "residential district" in the city after it was intercepted by air defense systems.

It was not immediately possible to verify the Defense Ministry's claim.

"The number of injured, according to the latest data, is 20 people," emergency services were quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency. Russia's Health Minister had previously said 17 people were injured.

A video released by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry showed firefighters and rescuers trying to remove a huge pile of tangled rubble.