Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Launches Offensive Into Kharkiv Region, Ukraine Says

By AFP
Ukraine's Kharkiv region after a Russian attack. National Police of Ukraine

Russia has launched a cross-border ground offensive into Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukraine's Defense Ministry and a high-ranking Ukrainian military source said Friday.

Kyiv's forces pushed back Russian forces from most of the Kharkiv region in 2022, the same year the Kremlin launched its so-called "special military operation." But Moscow appears to be back on the offensive there as Ukrainian troops struggle with ammunition shortages.

"At approximately 5:00 a.m. the enemy attempted to break through our defense line under the cover of armored vehicles," Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said.

It said Ukrainian forces had repelled Russia's incursion but that "fighting of varying intensity" was ongoing, adding that Russian forces launched aerial strikes into an area near the border.

A high-ranking Ukrainian military source said Russia had advanced into Ukraine by "one kilometer" and was trying to "create a buffer zone" to prevent attacks into Russian territory.

Vitaliy Ganchev, a Russian-installed official in the Kharkiv region, said on Telegram that there was "fighting along several parts of the line of contact, including in the border areas."

"In this regard, I ask residents living in these areas to be careful and not to leave shelters without an urgent need," he said.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed to have captured at least two villages in the region this week, pressing its advantage as Ukraine is outgunned and outmanned on the battlefield.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Kharkiv

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

GUIDED BOMBS

2 Killed in Russian Bomb Attack on Kharkiv Region

The region close to the border with Russia is under near-constant bombardment from Russian artillery, rockets, and missiles.
1 Min read
aerial bombing

Russian Strikes Kill Railway Worker in Ukraine's Kharkiv

"This is another targeted attack on civilian railway infrastructure by the enemy," the state-owned Ukraine Railways said in a statement.
1 Min read
pressured city

Zelensky Inspects Fortifications Around Kharkiv Amid Russian Attacks

Russia has bombarded Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, since it first invaded in February 2022, and has escalated its attacks in recent weeks.
2 Min read
deadly attacks

Russian Overnight Strikes Kill 5 in Northeastern Ukraine

Among the dead were three rescue workers who were killed in a strike against a residential building, Kharkiv's mayor said.
1 Min read