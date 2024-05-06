Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Siberia’s Irkutsk Declares Emergency as Fires Ravage Region

Fire in the village of Vikhorevka in the Bratsk District. Mayor of Bratsk District Alexander Dubrovin / Telegram

Authorities in Russia’s Irkutsk region declared a state of emergency on Monday after a fast-spreading fire fueled by strong winds and dry weather ripped through villages, destroying homes and injuring at least one person.

A woman was hospitalized and in critical condition after she suffered burn wounds in the Bratsk district, Irkutsk region Governor Igor Kobzev said on Telegram. The Bratsk district lies 4,700 kilometers east of Moscow and has a population of around 49,000 people.

Kobzev announced a district-wide state of emergency, with residents being evacuated to the municipal center of Vikhorevka. 

“There was a man-made fire in four dacha cooperatives simultaneously,” the governor said. “The Bratsk district prosecutor’s office is also working in the fire zone to establish what caused the fires.”

Regional emergency services said one of the fires, which broke out at a sawmill in the city of Bratsk, was “man-made.”

Irkutsk is among the nine regions where wildfires have been raging over the past 24 hours, according to federal authorities, which say that region-wide states of emergency have been declared in the neighboring Jewish autonomous district and the Khabarovsk region.

Russia’s wildfire season officially began in early March, with the state Hydrometeorological Center forecasting prolonged periods of “high” and “extreme” wildfire danger this year.

Read more about: Fires , Siberia , Irkutsk

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

inclement weather

Powerful Dust Storm Rips Through Siberia’s Irkutsk

Videos posted online showed strong winds and dust engulfing city streets and residential courtyards.
1 Min read
news

Two Hundred Homes Ablaze, Deaths in Siberia Fires: Authorities

Officials said some 300 firefighters and 90 vehicles were battling the blazes.
chain of command

Germany Says ‘Sorry’ Can’t Build Siberian Village Road – Reports

Villagers asked for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s help to fix the road after exhausting other options with local authorities.
Costly Barbeque

Russian Governor Fined for Barbecue During Wildfire Season

The barbecue was found to have violated laws his government put in place to prevent forest fires.