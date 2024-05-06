Siberia’s Irkutsk Declares Emergency as Fires Ravage Region

Authorities in Russia’s Irkutsk region declared a state of emergency on Monday after a fast-spreading fire fueled by strong winds and dry weather ripped through villages, destroying homes and injuring at least one person.

A woman was hospitalized and in critical condition after she suffered burn wounds in the Bratsk district, Irkutsk region Governor Igor Kobzev said on Telegram. The Bratsk district lies 4,700 kilometers east of Moscow and has a population of around 49,000 people.

Kobzev announced a district-wide state of emergency, with residents being evacuated to the municipal center of Vikhorevka.

“There was a man-made fire in four dacha cooperatives simultaneously,” the governor said. “The Bratsk district prosecutor’s office is also working in the fire zone to establish what caused the fires.”