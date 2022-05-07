Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Two Hundred Homes Ablaze, Deaths in Siberia Fires: Authorities

By AFP
Wildfires in Krasnoyarsk Territory, Russia Avialesookhrana / TASS

Several fires have broken out in southern Siberia, affecting about 200 buildings and causing at least five deaths, local authorities said on Saturday, adding they had placed the area under a state of emergency.

The fires in the Krasnoyarsk region covered more than 16 zones, spreading to around 200 buildings, several sawmills and a children's playground, the regional ministry for emergencies said on Telegram.

Authorities said some 300 firefighters and 90 vehicles were battling the blazes.

"Extinguishing (the fires) is being complicated by meteorological conditions — violent winds are fanning the flames and preventing them from being put out," the ministry stated.

Siberia has suffered from large-scale fires for some years. Last year, they belched 16 million tons of carbon into the atmosphere, according to an annual European climate report.

Read more about: Siberia , Fires

Read more

Costly Barbeque

Russian Governor Fined for Barbecue During Wildfire Season

The barbecue was found to have violated laws his government put in place to prevent forest fires.
Spreading like wildfire

Russia’s Wildfires Double in Size Within Week – TASS

The situation is most severe in Siberia and the Far East.
up in flames

Siberian Wildfires Swell Amid Historic Heatwave

Most of the blazes are in a region that saw possibly the hottest-ever temperature above the Arctic Circle this month.
Siberia

Russia's Novosibirsk Region Bans Low-Skilled Migrants

The governor of Russia’s Novosibirsk region has signed a law banning migrant workers from working in a wide range of professions, including as teachers...

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.