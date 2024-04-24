Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Energy Sites on Fire After Drone Attacks – Governor

By AFP
Updated:
An oil refinery in the Smolensk region's Yartsevo district was reportedly struck. Astra / Telegram

Energy sites in Russia's western Smolensk region were in flames on Wednesday after being hit by Ukrainian drones, the governor said.

"Our region was again targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks," Vasily Anokhin wrote on Telegram. "Fires erupted following enemy attacks on civilian energy infrastructure sites." No one was hurt, he said.

Another drone attack targeted the Lipetsk region, further south in western Russia that houses metallurgical and pharmaceutical sites, regional Governor Igor Artamonov wrote on Telegram.

"The Kyiv criminal regime tried to hit infrastructure in Lipetsk industrial zone," he said, without mentioning any victims and adding that residential neighborhoods weren't targeted.

